ART | Printmaking exhibits at Nazareth 

On Friday, January 20, Nazareth College's art department celebrates the art of printmaking with the opening of two new exhibits: "Woodcuts: Against the Grain" by Phillia C. Yi and "That Said: Recent Prints" by Nicholas H. Ruth. Yi's show will be held in the Arts Center Gallery, and Ruth's will be held in the Colacino Gallery, both on Nazareth's campus at 4245 East Avenue.

Hobart and William Smith Colleges faculty member Phillia C. Yi draws from her native Korean and adopted American cultures to create colorful oversized woodcut prints, reflecting the dilemmas and tension of her multicultural experience. Provided info states "Yi's pieces appear spontaneous, yet are carefully crafted as she meticulously carves her woodblocks to imitate the fluidity of traditional brush and ink." Nicholas Ruth's monoprints express his ideas regarding modern communication, and explore the ways we "litter our lives with the artifacts of our desires."

A double reception will be held on Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Arts Center, and both exhibitions will continue through Sunday, February 26. The Arts Center Gallery is open Tuesday through Thursday and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Colacino Gallery is open Wednesday through Sunday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, call 389-5073 or visit artscenter.naz.edu.