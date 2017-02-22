ART | "Soulful of Art" 

In honor of National Black History Month, Gallery 384 (384 East Avenue, at the East Avenue Inn & Suites) is hosting "Soulful of Art," a group show featuring paintings and sculpture in a variety of media by Rochester-based artists Dunstan Luke, Elliot Luke, Rich Bryant, and Najhay Quick.

The show continues through March 29, and admission is free. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call gallery director Howard Koft at 325-5010, or email him at howardkoft@gmail.com.