ART | "Squared Off" 

Through January 6, Nu Movement Cooperative Studio (716 University Avenue) is hosting "Squared Off," an exhibit of work by 23 Arena Art Group artists. Artwork includes drawings, ceramics, mixed media collages, monoprints, paintings, and photographs, all square in dimensions, and some including the geometric form as the subject. The Arena Art Group is an active art club with diverse media and styles, which seeks to help foster community interest in exploratory art forms through the exhibitions and promotion of its members' works.

A closing reception is scheduled for First Friday, January 6, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The show can be viewed by all those attending classes at Nu Movement seven days a week, or by booking an appointment with exhibition coordinator Sharon Locke: 732-9030. For more information about the studio, visit numvmnt.com.