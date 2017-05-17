ART | "Underpants and Overbites" 

My Instagram scrolling habit got a lot more amusing after I started following Rochester-based artist Jackie Evangelisti's autobiographical "Underpants and Overbites: A Diary Comic." Starring two egg-shaped characters based on Evangelisti and her fiancé Pat, the clever, frequently self-deprecating, and relatable content offers a weekly chuckle about snippets from daily life: stress, love, families, random interactions, and just a sprinkling of existential dread.

"I find making a diary comic to be very therapeutic," Evangelisti says. "Most often when something disrupts my tiny routine existence, I view it as a challenge to incorporate it into my art. Even if at first it appears disruptive to my life, I might be able to mine that experience for ideas which then help me grow as a comic artist and learn more about myself as a person. It's a win-win as long as I maintain a positive perspective on it."

Evangelisti's hand-drawn and watercolor-painted work will be on display at Orange Glory Café (240 East Avenue) from Thursday, May 18, through June 19. An opening reception is scheduled for May 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. The café's hours are Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Follow the comic and check out some process videos on Instagram at @underpantsandoverbites or underpantsandoverbites.com.