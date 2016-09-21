ART | "We Felt it Desirable" 

Darumas or Dharma dolls are dolls modeled after Bodhidharma, the founder of the Zen sect of Buddhism, and are traditionally given as talismans of good luck in Japan. The symbol-rich, hollow, round, papier-mâché objects can be figures or just heads, and are seen as a symbol of perseverance, making them a popular token of encouragement from one person to another, or a maker of goal-setting by an individual. The current show in the Firehouse Gallery at Genesee Center for the Arts and Education (713 Monroe Avenue), "We Felt it Desirable" is a collaboration between Rochester-based artist Lynne Hobaica and Austrian visiting artist Oktavia Schreiner. Inspired by Darumas, the artists say the "wishing heads" in this exhibition were created as a symbol for our strongest desires and an attempt to tie two worlds together.

The show remains up through Saturday, September 24. Gallery hours are Monday through Wednesday, and Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; and Saturday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, call 271-5183 or visit rochesterarts.org.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated to correct the exhibit's run date