Best Answers 

Things got real cheesy, real quick

"Sad face cheese" (Best Local Poet)

"Art of the cheese" (Best Art Gallery)

"Cheese lens" (Best Local Photographer)

"Cheese Everywhere" (Best Local Film Festival)

"Cheesetown, USA" (Best Juke Box)

"Cheese aisle of Wegmans (Kraft singles)" (Best Place to Meet Singles)

"Tom Cheese at Cardio Cheese" (Best Fitness Trainer)

"We bake cheese so you don't have to" (Best Bakery)

"Wiggle cheese" (Best Dance Company)

"Something other than cheese" (Best Category We Didn't Include)

Well, good luck with that

"Anything that doesn't have cilantro" (Best Mexican Restaurant)

Pikachu and pancakes

"Highland Diner is a Pokémon gym, so probably that" (Geek-Friendly Business)

We feel you

"Any hour I'm drinking, I'm happy" (Best Happy Hour)

The parental struggle

"When I get to go to Wegmans without the kids" (Best Happy Hour)

Out-of-towners head out of town

"Buffalo" (Best Place to Take an Out-of-Towner)

The cure for 2016: Best Place to Dance edition

"According to Mick Jagger and David Bowie: in the street"

"Naked on Durand Eastman Beach"

"On the graves of my enemies"

"Wegmans"

Straight from the forests of Kashyyyk with DJ Lumpy in the mornings

"99.99 WUKY — All Wookie noises, all day" (Best Radio Station)

Uncle Nathaniel's Bathroom Reader

"Burning Ring of Fire: How to Recover the Morning after a Late Night Garbage Plate" (Best Locally Written Book of 2016)

Eh, don't remind us

"Donald Trump at the airplane hangar" (Best Local Theater Production of 2016)

You're excused from this question

"I'm bald, dammit. I don't know" (Best Barber/Stylist)

Their murder fries are to die for, too

"Hate House" (14 votes for Best Burger)

But it still believes in you

"I don't believe in the plate — and neither should you" (Best Place for a Rochester "Plate")

Oh, the spellings: Balsam Bagels edition

"Basalm"; "Basam"; "Basilm"; "Baslam"; "Basom"; "Belsums"; "Bolsum" (Best Bagel)