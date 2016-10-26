Best Arts & Entertainment 

Best Local Original Band
Teagan and The Tweeds. @teaganandtweeds; teaganandthetweeds.com
Runners up: Joywave | KOPPS | Machine Gun English
Best Local Solo Musician
Paul Strowe. paulstrowe.com
Runners up: Jackson Cavalier | Cammy Enaharo | Roger Kuhn
Best Local Album of 2016
"Head Honcho" by Harmonica Lewinski. harmonicalewinski.bandcamp.com
Runners up: "The Devil's Undertow" by Jackson Cavalier and The Fevertones | "Out to Lunch" by Jon Lewis | "Pleasantries" by Total Yuppies
Best Live Music Venue (Arena/Large Venue)
CMAC. 3355 Marvin Sands Drive, Canandaigua, 394-4400, cmacevents.com
Runners up: Blue Cross Arena | Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre | Main Street Armory
Best Live Music Venue (Club/Small Venue)
Bug Jar. 219 Monroe Avenue, 454-2966, bugjar.com
Runners up: Abilene | Anthology | Flour City Station
Best Live DJ
DJ Kalifornia. @djkalifornia; djkalifornia.net
Runners up: DJ Alykhan | DJ Darkwave | MK Ultra
Best Local Author
Frank De Blase. frankdeblase.com
Runners up: Charles Benoit | David Cay Johnston | Bethany Snyder
Best Local Poet
Rachel McKibbens. @rachelmckibbens; rachelmckibbens.tumblr.com
Runners up: Andrew Conley | Tony Leuzzi | Jacob Rakovan
Best Locally Written Book of 2016
"Rochester Through Time" by Mary Hasek Grenier and Emily C. Morry. arcadiapublishing.com
Runners up: "Copper and Stone" by Bethany Snyder | "A Cougar's Kiss" by Frank De Blase | "The Making of Donald Trump" by David Cay Johnston
Best Local Theater Production of 2016 (At a resident space)
"To Kill a Mockingbird" @ Geva's Mainstage. gevatheatre.org
Runners up: "Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson" @ JCC CenterStage | "Heathers: The Musical" @ Blackfriars Theatre | "Spring Awakening" @ RAPA
Best Local Theater Production of 2016 (At a community space)
"Romeo and Juliet" @ Highland Park Bowl. rochestercommunityplayers.org
Runners up: "The Language Archive" @ MuCCC | "The Presstitutes" @ MuCCC | "The Secret Garden" @ Aquinas Institute
Best Local Theater Company
Geva Theatre Center. 75 Woodbury Boulevard, 232-4382, gevatheatre.org
Runners up: Blackfriars Theatre | RAPA | Rochester Broadway Theatre League
Best Local Stand-up Comedian
Vinnie Paulino. @vinniepaulino
Runners up: Woody Battaglia | Malcolm Whitfield | Todd Youngman
Best Local Comedy Group
Geva Comedy Improv. @gevaimprov; gevacomedyimprov.org
Runners up: EstroFest | Hardwood | Nuts and Bolts Comedy Improv
Best Local Dance Company
Garth Fagan Dance. 50 Chestnut Street, 454-3260, garthfagandance.org
Runners up: Dunleavy Irish Dance | Rochester City Ballet | Sirens and Stilettos
Best Local Artist
Shawn Dunwoody. @shawndunwoody; shawndunwoody.com
Runners up: Cordell Cordaro | Jay Lincoln | Mr. Prvrt | St. Monci
Best Art Exhibit of 2016
6x6x2016 @ RoCo. rochestercontemporary.org
Runners up: One Cubic Foot @ Seneca Park Zoo and RoCo | RochesTarot @ Lux Lounge | Hoarders of Cool @ Art Museum of Rochester
Best Art Gallery
Memorial Art Gallery. 500 University Avenue, 276-8900, mag.rochester.edu
Runners up: ARTISANworks | Makers Gallery and Studio | Rochester Contemporary Art Center
Best Local Photographer
Jim Montanus. @jamesmontanus; montanusphotography.com
Runners up: Trish Frank | Natalie Sinisgalli | Gerry Szymanski
Best Local Filmmaker
Alex Freeman. @followfreeman; vimeo.com/freemanfilm
Runners up: Matthew Ehlers | Ben Gonyo | Aaron Gordon | Chris Hogan-Roy
Best Local Film Festival
Rochester International Film Festival. rochesterfilmfest.org
Runners up: Fast Forward | High Falls | ImageOut
Best Local Family-Friendly Attraction
Strong National Museum of Play. 1 Manhattan Square Drive, 263-2700, museumofplay.org
Runners up: Rochester Museum and Science Center | Seabreeze | Seneca Park Zoo
Best Local Music Festival
Xerox Rochester International Jazz Festival. rochesterjazz.com
Runners up: Fairport Music Festival | Lilac Festival | Party in the Park
Best Local Arts Festival
Park Avenue Summer Art Fest. rochesterevents.com
Runners up: Corn Hill Arts Festival | Clothesline | First Niagara Rochester Fringe Festival
Best Food And Drink Festival
Food Truck Rodeo. cityofrochester.gov/foodtruckrodeo
Runners up: Flour City Brewers Fest | Rochester Greek Festival | Rochester Real Beer Week
Best Local Drag Performer
DeeDee Dubois. @deedeedubois
Runners up: Mrs. Kasha Davis | Darienne Lake | Wednesday Westwood
