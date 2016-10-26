Best Goods & Services 

Best New Retail Store
The Hub by Archimage. 701 Monroe Avenue, 270-4199, thehubroc.com
Runners up: Just Games | Second Chic | Trilogy Fashion Foundry
Best Bike Shop
Park Ave Bike Shop. 2900 Monroe Avenue, 381-3080; 600 Jay Scutti Boulevard, Henrietta, 427-2110; parkavebike.com
Runners up: Full Moon Vista | Towners Bike Shop | Towpath Bike Shop
Best Fitness Trainer
Karen Rogers (Exercise Express). 232 South Plymouth Avenue, 748-5503, theexerciseexpress.com
Runners up: Danny Maffia (Bounce Aerobics) | Chris Manioci (Get It Right Fitness) | Robert Ortiz (Bert's Box)
Best Yoga Instructor
Nicole Milano (Breathe Yoga). Several area locations. breatheyoga.com
Runners up: Jesse Amesmith (YogaVibe) | Aimee Senise Conners (Tru Yoga) | Thomas Somerville (Harro East Athletic Club)
Best Salon
Scott Miller. 3340 Monroe Avenue, Pittsford; 980 Ridge Road, Webster; 264-9940; scottmillerstyle.com
Runners up: Gallery Salon | La Salon Bianca | World Hair
Best Barbershop
The Gentlemen's Barber. 36 South Union Street, 478-2698, thegentlemensbarber.com
Runners up: Barbetorium | Bauman's Barbershop | Dandedeville
Best Barber/Stylist
Nikki De May (Gallery Salon). 4 Elton Street, 271-8340, galleryhair.com
Runners up: Andrea Bonawitz (Parlour Hair Salon) | Anthony Marasco (Barbetorium) | Nico Merritt (Barbetorium)
Best Florist
Arena's. 260 East Avenue, 454-3720, arenasforlife.com
Runners up: Kittelberger Florist | Rockcastle Florist | Stacy K Floral
Best Secondhand Store
Panache Vintage. 1855 Monroe Avenue, 473-5343, facebook.com/panachevintageandfinerconsignment
Runners up: Jane Vintage | Predisposed Vintage | Second Chic
Best Record Store
Record Archive. 33 1/3 Rockwood Street, 244-1210, recordarchive.com
Runners up: Bop Shop Records | House of Guitars | Needle Drop
Best Musical Instrument Store
House of Guitars. 645 Titus Avenue, 544-3500, houseofguitars.com
Runners up: Bernunzio Uptown Music | Sound Source | Stutzman's Guitar Center
Best Tattoo Parlor
Love Hate Tattoo. 217 Alexander Street, 262-6440, lovehatetattoo.com
Runners up: Physical Graffiti | Pyramid Arts Tattoo | White Tiger Tattoo
Best Tattoo Artist
Jet DiProjetto (Love Hate and Pyramid Arts). 217 Alexander Street, 262-6440, lovehatetattoo.com; 638 South Avenue, 473-2787, pyramidartstattoo.com
Runners up: Adrien Moses Clark (Love Hate) | Adam Francey (Love Hate) | Erik Mannhardt (Steadfast Tattoo) | Ben Wight (Pyramid Arts)
Best Piercing Parlor
Primitive Impressions. 1175 Atlantic Avenue, 244-4290, primitiveimpressions.com
Runners up: Dorje Adornments | Icon Piercing Studio | The Ultimate
Best Local Coffee Roaster
Finger Lakes Coffee Roasters. Many area locations. fingerlakescoffee.com
Runners up: Fuego Coffee Roasters | Glen Edith Coffee Roasters | Joe Bean Coffee Roasters
Best Regional Winery
Dr. Konstantin Frank Vinifera Wine Cellars. 9749 Middle Road, Hammondsport, 1-800-320-0735, drfrankwines.com
Runners up: 3 Brothers Wineries and Estates | Bully Hill Vineyards | Casa Larga
Best Regional Brewery
Genesee Brewing Company. 25 Cataract Street, 263-9200, geneseebeer.com
Runners up: Rohrbach Brewing Company | Swiftwater Brewing | Three Heads Brewing
Best Regional Distillery
Black Button Distillery. 85 Railroad Street, 730-4512, blackbuttondistilling.com
Runners up: Finger Lakes Distilling | Honeoye Falls Distillery | Iron Smoke Distillery
Best Bakery
Leo's Bakery and Deli. 101 Despatch Drive, East Rochester, 249-1000, leoselite.com
Runners up: Get Caked | Scratch Bakeshop | Sinful Sweets
Best Candy/Chocolate Shop
Hedonist Artisan Chocolates. 674 South Avenue, 461-2815, hedonistchocolates.com
Runners up: Andy's Candies | Encore Chocolates | Stever's Candies
Best Pet-Related Business
Lollypop Farm Humane Society of Greater Rochester. 99 Victor Road, Fairport, 223-1330, lollypop.org
Runners up: Bark Avenue Dog | Natural Pet Foods | Park Ave. Pets
Best Geek-Friendly Business
Rochester Brainery. 176 Anderson Avenue, F109, 730-7034, rochesterbrainery.com
Runners up: Just Games | Millennium Games | Nox Cocktail Lounge | The Playhouse
