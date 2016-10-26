Best Local Color 

Best Group or Person Improving the Community
WALL\THERAPY. @walltherapyny; wall-therapy.com
Runners up: B.L.A.C.K. | Junior League of Rochester | Shawn Dunwoody
Best Local Eyesore
Medley Centre. 285 Medley Centre Parkway, Irondequoit.
Runners up: Abandoned Subway | Downtown Rochester | Inner Loop
Best Place to Take an Out-of-Towner
Wegmans. Many area locations. wegmans.com
Runners up: Genesee Brew House | George Eastman Museum | High Falls | Strong Museum of Play
Best Local Men's Sports Team
Red Wings. @rocredwings; redwingsbaseball.com
Runners up: Amerks | Knighthawks | Rhinos
Best Local Women's Sports Team
Roc Stars (Roc City Roller Derby). @rocderby; rocderby.com
Runners up: RIT Women's Hockey | Western New York Flash
Best Local Recreational Sports League
Kickball League of Rochester. @k_l_o_r; rockickball.net
Runners up: Bocce League of Rochester | GRADA Ultimate Frisbee | Hot Shots Volleyball
Best Local Radio Personality
Brother Wease. @brotherwease; radio951.com
Runners up: Evan Dawson | Bob Lonsberry | Jeremy Newman | Scott Spezzano
Best Local Radio Station
97.9 WPXY. @98pxyrochester; 98pxy.com
Runners up: 90.5 WBER | 104.3 WAYO | 1370 WXXI
Best Local TV Personality
Scott Hetsko. @scotthetsko; 13wham.com
Runners up: Don Alhart | Adam Chodak | Doug Emblidge | Norma Holland
Best Local TV News Station
13 WHAM. @13wham; 13wham.com
Runners up: 8 WROC | 10 WHEC | WXXI
Best Local Website
Roc Wiki. rocwiki.org
Runners up: Rochester Subway (rochestersubway.com) | Sir Rocha Says (sirrochasays.com) | The Rochesteriat (therochesteriat.com)
Best Local Facebook Account
Lollypop Farm. facebook.com/lollypopfarm
Runners up: Rachel Barnhart (facebook.com/Rochester.Rachel) | Sinful Sweets (facebook.com/SinfulSweetsROC) | Sir Rocha Says (facebook.com/sirrochasays)
Best Local Twitter Feed
@sirrochasays.
Runners up: @akachela | @evandawson | @MedleyCentre | @rachbarnhart
Best Local Instagram Account
@explorerochester.
Runners up: @rocgirlgang | @rochesterny | @sirrochasays
Best Local Podcast
Food About Town. foodabouttown.com
Runners up: 1370 Connections with Evan Dawson | 4 Confessions on a Friday | Finding Tammy Jo
Best Local Commercial Jingle
Lori's Natural Foods. 900 Jefferson Road, Henrietta, 424-2323, lorisnatural.com
Runners up: Bob Johnson Chevrolet | Cellino and Barnes | Record Archive
Most Significant Local News Story of 2016
74 arrested during downtown Black Lives Matter protest.
Runners up: Charlie Tan case | I-Square/COMIDA controversy | Seneca Park Zoo names new sea lion "Sunny"
Best Local News Story Ignored in 2016
RCSD's modernization plan.
Runners up: Black Lives Matter protest | WAYO launch | Police brutality
