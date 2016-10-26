Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

October 26, 2016

Best Local Color 

bestof02_localcolor.jpg

Best Group or Person Improving the Community

WALL\THERAPY. @walltherapyny; wall-therapy.com

Runners up: B.L.A.C.K. | Junior League of Rochester | Shawn Dunwoody

Best Local Eyesore

Medley Centre. 285 Medley Centre Parkway, Irondequoit.

Runners up: Abandoned Subway | Downtown Rochester | Inner Loop

Best Place to Take an Out-of-Towner

Wegmans. Many area locations. wegmans.com

Runners up: Genesee Brew House | George Eastman Museum | High Falls | Strong Museum of Play

Best Local Men's Sports Team

Red Wings. @rocredwings; redwingsbaseball.com

Runners up: Amerks | Knighthawks | Rhinos

Best Local Women's Sports Team

Roc Stars (Roc City Roller Derby). @rocderby; rocderby.com

Runners up: RIT Women's Hockey | Western New York Flash

Best Local Recreational Sports League

Kickball League of Rochester. @k_l_o_r; rockickball.net

Runners up: Bocce League of Rochester | GRADA Ultimate Frisbee | Hot Shots Volleyball

Best Local Radio Personality

Brother Wease. @brotherwease; radio951.com

Runners up: Evan Dawson | Bob Lonsberry | Jeremy Newman | Scott Spezzano

Best Local Radio Station

97.9 WPXY. @98pxyrochester; 98pxy.com

Runners up: 90.5 WBER | 104.3 WAYO | 1370 WXXI

Best Local TV Personality

Scott Hetsko. @scotthetsko; 13wham.com

Runners up: Don Alhart | Adam Chodak | Doug Emblidge | Norma Holland

Best Local TV News Station

13 WHAM. @13wham; 13wham.com

Runners up: 8 WROC | 10 WHEC | WXXI

Best Local Website

Roc Wiki. rocwiki.org

Runners up: Rochester Subway (rochestersubway.com) | Sir Rocha Says (sirrochasays.com) | The Rochesteriat (therochesteriat.com)

Best Local Facebook Account

Lollypop Farm. facebook.com/lollypopfarm

Runners up: Rachel Barnhart (facebook.com/Rochester.Rachel) | Sinful Sweets (facebook.com/SinfulSweetsROC) | Sir Rocha Says (facebook.com/sirrochasays)

Best Local Twitter Feed

@sirrochasays.

Runners up: @akachela | @evandawson | @MedleyCentre | @rachbarnhart

Best Local Instagram Account

@explorerochester.

Runners up: @rocgirlgang | @rochesterny | @sirrochasays

Best Local Podcast

Food About Town. foodabouttown.com

Runners up: 1370 Connections with Evan Dawson | 4 Confessions on a Friday | Finding Tammy Jo

Best Local Commercial Jingle

Lori's Natural Foods. 900 Jefferson Road, Henrietta, 424-2323, lorisnatural.com

Runners up: Bob Johnson Chevrolet | Cellino and Barnes | Record Archive

Most Significant Local News Story of 2016

74 arrested during downtown Black Lives Matter protest.

Runners up: Charlie Tan case | I-Square/COMIDA controversy | Seneca Park Zoo names new sea lion "Sunny"

           

Best Local News Story Ignored in 2016

RCSD's modernization plan.

Runners up: Black Lives Matter protest | WAYO launch | Police brutality

