Best Nightlife 

Best New Bar/Club
Three Heads Brewing. 186 Atlantic Avenue, 244-1224, threeheadsbrewing.com
Runners up: Nosh | The Playhouse | Stout
Best Bar for Beer
Tap & Mallet. 381 Gregory Street, 473-0503, tapandmallet.com
Runners up: The Beer Market | MacGregors' Grill & Tap Room | Victoire
Best Bar for Wine
Flight Wine Bar. 262 Exchange Boulevard, 360-4180; 836 Long Pond Road, Greece, 417-5332; winebarflight.com
Runners up: Apogee | Solera | Chocolate and Vines
Best Bar for Craft Cocktails
The Revelry. 1290 University Avenue, 340-6454, therevelryroc.com
Runners up: The Daily Refresher | Nox Cocktail Lounge | Restaurant Good Luck
Best Neighborhood Bar
Acme Bar and Pizza. 495 Monroe Avenue, 271-2263, facebook.com/acmebarandpizza
Runners up: Dicky's | Half Pint | Marshall Street Bar and Grill
Best Happy Hour
Lux Lounge. 666 South Avenue, 232-9030, lux666.com
Runners up: Acme Bar and Pizza | Bar Louie | Marshall Street Bar and Grill
Best to Go Dance
Tilt. 444 Central Avenue, 232-8440, facebook.com/Tiltnightclub
Runners up: Lux Lounge | Vertex | Vinyl
Best Juke Box
Marge's Lakeside Inn. 4909 Culver Road, 323-1020, margeslakesideinn.com
Runners up: Lux Lounge | The Playhouse | Skylark Lounge
Best Place to Take a Date
Restaurant Good Luck. 50 Anderson Avenue, 340-6161, restaurantgoodluck.com
Runners up: The Little Theatre | Lux Lounge | The Revelry
Best Place to Meet Singles
Wegmans. Many area locations. wegmans.com
Runners up: City Grill | Lux Lounge | Murphy's Law Irish Pub
Best Bartender
Zack Mikida (The Revelry). 1290 University Avenue, 340-6454, therevelryroc.com
Runners up: Donny Clutterbuck (Cure) | Sammy Mastrosimone (City Grill) | Jacob Rakovan (The Daily Refresher)