October 26, 2016 Special Sections » Best of Rochester

Best Nightlife 

Best New Bar/Club

Three Heads Brewing. 186 Atlantic Avenue, 244-1224, threeheadsbrewing.com

Runners up: Nosh | The Playhouse | Stout

Best Bar for Beer

Tap & Mallet. 381 Gregory Street, 473-0503, tapandmallet.com

Runners up: The Beer Market | MacGregors' Grill & Tap Room | Victoire

Best Bar for Wine

Flight Wine Bar. 262 Exchange Boulevard, 360-4180; 836 Long Pond Road, Greece, 417-5332; winebarflight.com

Runners up: Apogee | Solera | Chocolate and Vines

Best Bar for Craft Cocktails

The Revelry. 1290 University Avenue, 340-6454, therevelryroc.com

Runners up: The Daily Refresher | Nox Cocktail Lounge | Restaurant Good Luck

Best Neighborhood Bar

Acme Bar and Pizza. 495 Monroe Avenue, 271-2263, facebook.com/acmebarandpizza

Runners up: Dicky's | Half Pint | Marshall Street Bar and Grill

Best Happy Hour

Lux Lounge. 666 South Avenue, 232-9030, lux666.com

Runners up: Acme Bar and Pizza | Bar Louie | Marshall Street Bar and Grill

Best to Go Dance

Tilt. 444 Central Avenue, 232-8440, facebook.com/Tiltnightclub

Runners up: Lux Lounge | Vertex | Vinyl

Best Juke Box

Marge's Lakeside Inn. 4909 Culver Road, 323-1020, margeslakesideinn.com

Runners up: Lux Lounge | The Playhouse | Skylark Lounge

Best Place to Take a Date

Restaurant Good Luck. 50 Anderson Avenue, 340-6161, restaurantgoodluck.com

Runners up: The Little Theatre | Lux Lounge | The Revelry

Best Place to Meet Singles

Wegmans. Many area locations. wegmans.com

Runners up: City Grill | Lux Lounge | Murphy's Law Irish Pub

Best Bartender

Zack Mikida (The Revelry). 1290 University Avenue, 340-6454, therevelryroc.com

Runners up: Donny Clutterbuck (Cure) | Sammy Mastrosimone (City Grill) | Jacob Rakovan (The Daily Refresher)

Comments

