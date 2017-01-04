Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

January 04, 2017 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
Share

BLUE-EYED SOUL/POP | Soul Passenger 

By
click to enlarge choice_concert4-7a423fc9b2055bbb.jpg

Moving seamlessly between its own material and that of the masters that came before, the veteran musicians in Soul Passenger own whatever song they play. When they do cover other's material, the band's tightness affords them a little wiggle room to lay claim to its groove. Although the band shines note for note on stuff as intricate as Steely Dan, my hope is for the tight pop of the quartet's original stuff to take hold and take us all for a ride.

Soul Passenger plays during happy hour on Friday January 6, at Abilene Bar and Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way. 7 p.m. Free. 232-3230; abilenebarandlounge.com.

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Choice Concerts

More by Frank De Blase

Readers also liked…

Latest in Choice Concerts

More by Frank De Blase

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2017 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.