BLUE-EYED SOUL/POP | Soul Passenger 

Moving seamlessly between its own material and that of the masters that came before, the veteran musicians in Soul Passenger own whatever song they play. When they do cover other's material, the band's tightness affords them a little wiggle room to lay claim to its groove. Although the band shines note for note on stuff as intricate as Steely Dan, my hope is for the tight pop of the quartet's original stuff to take hold and take us all for a ride.

Soul Passenger plays during happy hour on Friday January 6, at Abilene Bar and Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way. 7 p.m. Free. 232-3230; abilenebarandlounge.com.