Although he's a founding member of Jefferson Airplane and Hot Tuna, these days, Jorma Kaukonen's music is much more down-home acoustic. It's a whole lot more akin to the Appalachian strain than that found in Haight-Ashbury as Kaukonen weaves around in an amazing fingerstyle attack. Feed your head.

Jorma Kaukonen performs Monday, December 5, at the JCC CenterStage Theatre, 1200 Edgewood Drive. 7:30 p.m. $45-$90. jcccenterstage.com; jormakaukonen.com.