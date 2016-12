Saranac Lake's The Blind Owl Band really hammers the bluegrass. I mean, when the band's done you could call it black-and-bluegrass ... or bruised grass. In its blazing performances, the band calls upon traditional and non-traditional strains to reach its own blend. Look out.

The Blind Owl Band plays Thursday, December 29, at Flour City Station, 170 East Avenue. 9 p.m. $10. flourcitystation.com; theblindowlband.com.