AMERICANA | The Devil Makes Three 

For 15 years now this enigmatic band from Santa Cruz shows up to show out but doesn't take the prestidigitation to the point of blurred fingers and hands. The Devil Makes Three comes close, though, as it serves its ample songs with ample treatment and ample harmony — ample, ample, ample. Rooted somewhat in tradition, the instrumentation the trio (I guess the devil makes four in this case) still sounds current despite what nostalgia it may conjure with banjo, guitar, and doghouse bass.

The Devil Makes Three plays Wednesday, January 25, at Anthology, 336 East Avenue. 7 p.m. $20. anthologylive.com; thedevilmakesthree.com.