Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

January 18, 2017 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
Share

AMERICANA | The Devil Makes Three 

By
click to enlarge choice_concert1-cfdd0915881f6124.jpg

For 15 years now this enigmatic band from Santa Cruz shows up to show out but doesn't take the prestidigitation to the point of blurred fingers and hands. The Devil Makes Three comes close, though, as it serves its ample songs with ample treatment and ample harmony — ample, ample, ample. Rooted somewhat in tradition, the instrumentation the trio (I guess the devil makes four in this case) still sounds current despite what nostalgia it may conjure with banjo, guitar, and doghouse bass.

The Devil Makes Three plays Wednesday, January 25, at Anthology, 336 East Avenue. 7 p.m. $20. anthologylive.com; thedevilmakesthree.com.

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Choice Concerts

More by Frank De Blase

Readers also liked…

Latest in Choice Concerts

More by Frank De Blase

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2017 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.