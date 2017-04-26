BLUES | Jimmy Thackery and The Drivers 

Known as one of the founding fathers of blues mainstay The Nighthawks, Jimmy Thackery is the strato-master of the Stratocaster as he waxes cool on stage. His use of effects — Leslie, chorus, delay — is purely a sparse spice; the majority of the wow is his fleet-fingered fretwork. Thackery's current band, The Drivers, is a lean and mean rhythm section that offers plenty of bang for his twang. Good for playing air-guitar to.

Jimmy Thackery and The Drivers plays Wednesday, April 26, at Abilene Bar and Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way. 8:30 p.m. $20-$25. abilenebarandlounge.com; jimmythackery.com.