BLUES | Joe Louis Walker 

When Joe Louis Walker's roommate, Mike Bloomfield, met with an untimely death in 1981, Walker used that as motivation to quit the blues and go back to school. He got a degree in music and English, and turned to playing gospel. But the blues wouldn't be denied. A set he performed at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in 1985 brought him back. Since the late 1960's, this electrifying electric guitarist has played with everyone from Monk to Hendrix, and has released 25 of his own records on various labels. Walker is a purist with flirtations of impurity sprinkled in. He take tunes in the blue tradition and gives them a goose. Come down to get down.

Joe Louis Walker plays Sunday, January 15, at the Little Theatre, 240 East Avenue. 7:30 p.m. $20-$25. thelittle.org; joelouiswalker.com.