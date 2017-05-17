Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

May 17, 2017

BLUES | Lyric Theatre Blues Bash 

Alexis P. Suter will perform during the Blues Bash Saturday at the Lyric Theatre
  • PHOTO BY JIM GAVENUS
  • Alexis P. Suter will perform during the Blues Bash Saturday at the Lyric Theatre

A low down, five-pronged attack, the Lyric Theatre will present its first Blues Bash on Saturday, with Steve Grills and the Roadmasters at 3:30 p.m.; Joe Beard at 4:30 p.m.; The Alexis P. Suter Band at 6 p.m.; Tad Robinson at 7:30 p.m.; and Dave Specter at 9 p.m. Now, they're treating this like five concerts in one. You can pop in to see the band you want for $20, or drop $50 on a "Bash Pass" and dig the whole affair from start to finish in this beautiful, under-used venue.

The Blues Bash takes place Saturday, May 20, at the Lyric Theatre, 440 East Avenue. $20-$50. 270-1765; lyrictheatrerochester.org.

