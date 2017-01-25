BROADWAY | Norm Lewis 

Norm Lewis doesn't need much spin; his impressive theater resume speaks for itself: he's played Porgy in "Porgy & Bess," and has appeared in "Sondheim on Sondheim," "The Little Mermaid," "Les Miserables," "Chicago," "Miss Saigon," and on and on, all on Broadway. He was also the first African-American to play the Phantom in the Broadway production of "The Phantom of the Opera." Lewis played Javert in "Les Miserables" in London's West End, and just recently, he was cast in the title role of the Off-Broadway production of "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street." Add to that Tony and Drama Desk nominations, and you can see that Lewis is a top tier performer. Lewis, a baritone, will be joining an orchestra of Rochester musicians for a concert, "The Music of the Night," in Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre.

Norm Lewis performs Friday, January 27, at Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, 60 Gibbs Street. 8 p.m. $26-$71. 274-3000; eastmantheatre.org; normlewis.com.