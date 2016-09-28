CELLO ROCK | Break of Reality 

Alt-classical ensemble Break of Reality returns to the place of its birth on Thursday for a performance in Kodak Hall to open the 2016-17 Eastman Presents series. For 13 years, founding members, and Eastman School alums, Patrick Laird (cello) and Ivan Trevino (drums) — along with a rotating cadre of top-flight cellists — have delivered impassioned, intricate performances that fluidly melds rock and classical music. The group is equally adept at explosive and insightful interpretations of others' songs — as on the album "Covers" — and subtly textured original compositions like those that populate the band's latest record, "Ten."

Break of Reality will perform Thursday, September 29, at Kodak Hall in Eastman Theatre, 60 Gibbs Street. 8 p.m. $15-$65. eastmantheatre.org; breakofreality.com.