Civic leader Tom Frey has died 

Former Monroe County Executive Tom Frey died in hospice care at Isaiah House this morning.The cancer that struck him without warning in November took the life of a passionate, tireless public servant who left his mark on everything from public schools, city sidewalks, and trash disposal to public art and an urban trail that now bears his name.A devoted Democrat, he served on the Rochester school board in the early 1970’s, was a member of the New York State Assembly from 1972 to 1978, was director of operations under Governor Hugh Carey, was general counsel of the New York power authority, was a member of the New York Board of Regents, and was county executive from 1987 to 1991, the only Democrat to have held the county’s top elected office.After leaving government service, he continued to be as involved in the community as he had been in office, serving as an active, influential member of a wide variety of environmental, religious, civil liberties, and education organizations.We’ll have a tribute to Frey on this site on Monday.