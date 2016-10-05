Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

October 05, 2016 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
Share

CLASSIC ROCK | Steely Dan 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO PROVIDED
  • PHOTO PROVIDED

Steely Dan's music is witty and wry, if not rather indefinable. If you know where the duo got its name, you'd know what I mean. The band formed in the early 1970's as a sort of antithesis to rock. Members Walter Becker and Donald Fagen first pitched their sound in the Brill building, coming to the attention of Jay and the Americans and low-budget film work. The duo's 1972 debut album, "Can't Buy a Thrill," solidified Steely Dan as a classic rock staple.

Steely Dan plays with Steve Winwood on Saturday, October 8, at the Auditorium Theatre, 885 East Main Street. 7:30 p.m. $69.50-$125. 222-5000; rbtl.org; steelydan.com.

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Choice Concerts

More by Frank De Blase

Readers also liked…

Latest in Choice Concerts

More by Frank De Blase

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2016 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.