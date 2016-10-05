CLASSIC ROCK | Steely Dan 

Steely Dan's music is witty and wry, if not rather indefinable. If you know where the duo got its name, you'd know what I mean. The band formed in the early 1970's as a sort of antithesis to rock. Members Walter Becker and Donald Fagen first pitched their sound in the Brill building, coming to the attention of Jay and the Americans and low-budget film work. The duo's 1972 debut album, "Can't Buy a Thrill," solidified Steely Dan as a classic rock staple.

Steely Dan plays with Steve Winwood on Saturday, October 8, at the Auditorium Theatre, 885 East Main Street. 7:30 p.m. $69.50-$125. 222-5000; rbtl.org; steelydan.com.