February 15, 2017 Music » Choice Concerts

CLASSICAL | "A Tale of Two Angels" 

Rochester's stellar early-music organization, Pegasus, not only puts on excellent concerts, it fosters young musicians at the beginning of their careers in its Pegasus Rising programs. The first Pegasus Rising concert of 2017, titled "A Tale of Two Angels," will take place Tuesday, February 21, at Lutheran Church of the Incarnate Word. The "angels" are two of the most prominent French baroque composers, Jean-Marie Leclair and Marin Marais, who received the nickname because of their heavenly playing and even more heavenly compositions. A selection of their chamber music will be performed by the Academy Players: Jeremy Rhizor, baroque violin; Arnie Tanimoto, viola da gamba; and Elliot Figg, harpsichord. Admission is free, and you can meet the musicians at a reception after the concert.

Pegasus Rising presents "A Tale of Two Angels" on Tuesday, February 21, at Lutheran Church of the Incarnate Word, 597 East Avenue. 7:30 p.m. Free. 703-3990; pegasusearlymusic.org.

