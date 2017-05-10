CLASSICAL | "American Voices" 

The Rochester Oratorio Society, directed by Eric Townell, ends its 71st season on Friday with a concert of choral music written entirely by Americans. "American Voices" will feature "Four Motets" by the quintessential American composer Aaron Copland. Other notable composers on the bill include Amy Beach ("Credo" from Mass in E-flat with soprano soloist Elena O'Connor) and the late Stephen Paulus ("Pilgrims' Hymn"). The 140-plus singers of the Rochester Oratorio Society will be joined by The School of the Arts Concert Choir.

The Rochester Oratorio Society will perform "American Voices" on Friday, May 12, at Asbury First United Methodist Church, 1050 East Avenue. 7:30 p.m. $25. 473-2234; rossings.org.