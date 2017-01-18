Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

January 18, 2017 Music » Choice Concerts

CLASSICAL | Boston Brass 

click to enlarge choice_concert5-9c2913e67faaf03a.jpg

The quintet known as Boston Brass has been a musical institution for 30 years. On Tuesday, French horn player Chris Castellanos, trumpeters Jeff Conner and Jose Sibaja, trombonist Domingo Pagliuca, and tuba player Sam Pilafian will display their precision and panache at Kilbourn Hall. Boston Brass is known for its stylistic versatility, and is equally at home interpreting the works of classical composers like Dvoák and Shostakovich, jazz greats such as Chick Corea and Dizzy Gillespie, and contemporary composers through its "25 Fanfares Project." The chamber ensemble also has a reputation as road warriors, playing more than 100 gigs annually.

Boston Brass will perform on Tuesday, January 24, at Eastman School of Music's Kilbourn Hall, 26 Gibbs Street. 8 p.m. $15-$30. 274-3000; eastmantheatre.org; bostonbrass.com.

City of Caterpillar will play with Green Dreams and Coming Down on Thursday, January 19, at the Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Avenue. 8:30 p.m. $12-$15. bugjar.com; thearchivistlabel.bandcamp.com.

