CLASSICAL | "Celebration of the Piano VI" 

Hochstein's "Celebration of the Piano" is like a recital on steroids. Featuring eight pianists — all Hochstein faculty — the setlist includes diverse works by J.S. Bach, Dave Brubeck, Claude Debussy, Prokofiev, Rachmaninoff, and Schubert. What makes the concert this Thursday especially tantalizing is the promise of an ever-changing musical complexion as the program progresses from solo-pianist compositions to works with extremely dense textures. The evening culminates with composer Aram Khachaturian's most famous work, "Sabre Dance," arranged for all eight pianists playing at once. Anyone who's ever been to an NHL hockey game in Buffalo will recognize this show-stopper.

"Celebration of the Piano VI" will take place Thursday, May 4, at Hochstein Performance Hall, 50 North Plymouth Avenue. 7 p.m. $5 for individuals; $10 for families. 454-4596; hochstein.org.