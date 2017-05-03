Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

May 03, 2017 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
Share

CLASSICAL | "Celebration of the Piano VI" 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO PROVIDED
  • PHOTO PROVIDED

Hochstein's "Celebration of the Piano" is like a recital on steroids. Featuring eight pianists — all Hochstein faculty — the setlist includes diverse works by J.S. Bach, Dave Brubeck, Claude Debussy, Prokofiev, Rachmaninoff, and Schubert. What makes the concert this Thursday especially tantalizing is the promise of an ever-changing musical complexion as the program progresses from solo-pianist compositions to works with extremely dense textures. The evening culminates with composer Aram Khachaturian's most famous work, "Sabre Dance," arranged for all eight pianists playing at once. Anyone who's ever been to an NHL hockey game in Buffalo will recognize this show-stopper.

"Celebration of the Piano VI" will take place Thursday, May 4, at Hochstein Performance Hall, 50 North Plymouth Avenue. 7 p.m. $5 for individuals; $10 for families. 454-4596; hochstein.org.

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Choice Concerts

More by Daniel J. Kushner

Readers also liked…

Latest in Choice Concerts

More by Daniel J. Kushner

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2017 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.