CLASSICAL | Cirque de la Symphonie 

There is a sense of expectation and wonder that comes with the quickly approaching holiday season. On Friday and Saturday, that magic arrives early when the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra and its music director, Ward Stare, present Cirque de la Symphonie in the appropriately grand Kodak Hall. Beautiful and compelling classical music joins forces with stunning acrobatic feats in a concert that is meant to captivate the family. This is classical music with a twist — and an acrobatic leap-and-catch, perhaps.

The RPO and Cirque de la Symphonie will perform on Friday, November 18, and Saturday, November 19, at Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, 60 Gibbs Street. 8 p.m. $23-$114. 454-2100; rpo.org; cirquedelasymphonie.com.