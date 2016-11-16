Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

November 16, 2016 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
Share

CLASSICAL | Cirque de la Symphonie 

By
click to enlarge choice_concert4-993be2d5ed2e01b5.jpg

There is a sense of expectation and wonder that comes with the quickly approaching holiday season. On Friday and Saturday, that magic arrives early when the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra and its music director, Ward Stare, present Cirque de la Symphonie in the appropriately grand Kodak Hall. Beautiful and compelling classical music joins forces with stunning acrobatic feats in a concert that is meant to captivate the family. This is classical music with a twist — and an acrobatic leap-and-catch, perhaps.

The RPO and Cirque de la Symphonie will perform on Friday, November 18, and Saturday, November 19, at Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, 60 Gibbs Street. 8 p.m. $23-$114. 454-2100; rpo.org; cirquedelasymphonie.com.

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Choice Concerts

More by Daniel J. Kushner

Readers also liked…

Latest in Choice Concerts

More by Daniel J. Kushner

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2016 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.