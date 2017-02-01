Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

February 01, 2017

CLASSICAL | Danish String Quartet 

When it comes to classical concerts, there's nothing I love more than a fresh blend of the old and the new. On Sunday, the Danish String Quartet brings just that to Kilbourn Hall as part of the Eastman Ranlet Series. The eclectic chamber music program features Beethoven's String Quartet No. 8 ("Razumovsky") alongside Nordic folk songs from the quartet's 2014 album, "Wood Works." There's also a work you've never heard before: contemporary Norwegian composer Rolf Wallin's "Swans Kissing," which was just premiered by the quartet in September.

The Danish String Quartet performs Sunday, February 5, at Eastman School of Music's Kilbourn Hall, 26 Gibbs Street. 3 p.m. $22-$32. 274-3000; eastmantheatre.org; danishquartet.com.

