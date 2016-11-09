CLASSICAL | Early Music Festival 

Rochester has a thriving early music scene, and every November brings a large celebration of the best of it during the Rochester Early Music Festival. It all started with a single Gala Concert 16 years ago, and the concert remains a festival highlight, to be held this year on Friday, November 18, 7:30 p.m., at Saint Anne Church (1600 Mt. Hope Avenue). But there is much more: the 2016 festival runs for a full week, November 13 through November 20, and includes vocal and instrumental music from several centuries, from Gregorian chants to cello sonatas. (There's even a Bachaholics Anonymous Meeting, exploring the composer's use of his name (B-A-C-H) as a melodic motive.) Performers include soprano Laura Heimes, organist Naomi Gregory, Christ Church Schola Cantorum under Stephen Kennedy, and more; for information on programs and tickets for all 12 events, go to musicaspei.org.