CLASSICAL | Eastman Rochester Organ Initiative Festival 

I don't have the exact statistic, but Rochester must have the most festivals per capita. And they're not just in the summertime. Starting Wednesday, October 26, and running through Friday, October 28, Eastman School of Music hosts the Eastman Rochester Organ Initiative (EROI) Festival, with the theme "Breath for Singing: The Organ and the Human Voice." A full slate of recitals, master classes, lectures, and full-fledged concerts includes performances by organists Edoardo Bellotti, James E. Bobb, Aaron David Miller, and David Higgs, among others. This year's festival will also feature choral singing and a focus on the role the organ plays in liturgy. Dutch, German, and Moravian musical traditions will be explored as well. If you're all about keyboard music, this festival is the comprehensive one-stop-shop for all things pipe organ.

The EROI Festival begins on Wednesday, October 26, and ends on Friday, October 28. Various venues include: Christ Church, 141 East Avenue; Hatch Recital Hall at Eastman School of Music, 433 East Main Street; Memorial Art Gallery, 500 University Avenue; Third Presbyterian Church, 4 Meigs Street; Sacred Heart Cathedral, 296 Flower City Park; First Presbyterian Church, 21 Church Street, Pittsford. Times and prices vary. 274-1450; esm.rochester.edu/eroi.