Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

October 26, 2016 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
Share

CLASSICAL | Eastman Rochester Organ Initiative Festival 

By

I don't have the exact statistic, but Rochester must have the most festivals per capita. And they're not just in the summertime. Starting Wednesday, October 26, and running through Friday, October 28, Eastman School of Music hosts the Eastman Rochester Organ Initiative (EROI) Festival, with the theme "Breath for Singing: The Organ and the Human Voice." A full slate of recitals, master classes, lectures, and full-fledged concerts includes performances by organists Edoardo Bellotti, James E. Bobb, Aaron David Miller, and David Higgs, among others. This year's festival will also feature choral singing and a focus on the role the organ plays in liturgy. Dutch, German, and Moravian musical traditions will be explored as well. If you're all about keyboard music, this festival is the comprehensive one-stop-shop for all things pipe organ.

The EROI Festival begins on Wednesday, October 26, and ends on Friday, October 28. Various venues include: Christ Church, 141 East Avenue; Hatch Recital Hall at Eastman School of Music, 433 East Main Street; Memorial Art Gallery, 500 University Avenue; Third Presbyterian Church, 4 Meigs Street; Sacred Heart Cathedral, 296 Flower City Park; First Presbyterian Church, 21 Church Street, Pittsford. Times and prices vary. 274-1450; esm.rochester.edu/eroi.

More Choice Concerts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Choice Concerts

More by Daniel J. Kushner

Readers also liked…

Latest in Choice Concerts

More by Daniel J. Kushner

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2016 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.