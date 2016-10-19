Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

October 19, 2016

CLASSICAL | Gossamer Edge Trio 

As the last few warm days come and go, and the autumn season settles in, local classical trio Gossamer Edge will bring the evocatively titled program "Garden of Delights" to the Lyric Theatre on Saturday. The instrumentation of the trio — with pianist Paula Rodney Bobb, flutist Rita George Simmons, and mezzo-soprano Allyn Van Dusen — is well-balanced and well-suited to the acoustic environs of the Lyric Theatre's mainstage. Among other artists, the program will highlight works from the poet Rabindranath Tagore.

Gossamer Edge Trio will perform on Saturday, October 22, at the Lyric Theatre, 440 East Avenue. 7:30 p.m. $12-$15. 256-0444; rochesterlyricopera.org.

