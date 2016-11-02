CLASSICAL | "Great Cello Quintets" 

The Society for Chamber Music in Rochester continues its season this weekend with an exploration of "Great Cello Quintets." Yes, a cello quintet is a thing — not five cellos, but generally an ensemble consisting of two violins, a viola, and two cellos. (In this case they'll be violinists Robin Scott and Thomas Rodgers, violist Phillip Ying, and cellists Steven Doane and Rosie Elliott.) If the composer knows what he's doing, the cello quintet sound is rich and nuanced rather than bottom-heavy, and Schubert definitely knew what he was doing. His great Quintet in C is one of the most profound works in the chamber-music repertoire and the highlight of this program. SCMR will also present one of the hundreds of cello quintets written by Luigi Boccherini, who tackled this genre a few decades before Schubert; and a recent work for the same ensemble, "Never the Same River," by Canadian composer Harry Stafylakis. For this concert, the SCMR is shaking things up a bit by presenting on Sunday afternoon rather than Sunday evening, and at an unusual venue — the Strathallan Hotel's CityView Ballroom.

Society for Chamber Music in Rochester presents "Great Cello Quintets" on Sunday, November 6, at Strathallan's CityView Ballroom, 550 East Avenue. 4 p.m. (3:30 p.m. pre-concert talk). $35 tickets available at the door as space allows. chambermusicrochester.org.