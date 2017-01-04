Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

January 04, 2017 Music » Choice Concerts

CLASSICAL | Hochstein Alumni Orchestra 

By

Founded by Evan Meccarello in 2010, the Hochstein Alumni Orchestra is made up of players who have studied at the Hochstein School of Music & Dance. On Friday, Meccarello will conduct the orchestra in a rich program that pairs Franz Schubert's Symphony in B minor, famously known as the "Unfinished" symphony, with Richard Strauss's thrilling Horn Concerto No. 1. The latter composition features soloist Brooke Hettinga on the French horn.

The Hochstein Alumni Orchestra performs on Friday, January 6, at Hochstein Performance Hall, 50 North Plymouth Avenue. 8 p.m. Free; donations accepted. 454-4596; hochstein.org.

