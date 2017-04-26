Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

April 26, 2017 Music » Choice Concerts

CLASSICAL | "Just the Two of Us" 

For the final concert in a season, concert organizations will often go for a big event. For its final concert, though, Pegasus Early Music is going back to basics — but still going out in style. "Just the Two of Us" simply consists of Deborah Fox and Lisa Terry, friends and musical partners (and Pegasus stalwarts) for almost three decades, who will bring their lute and viola da gamba, respectively. And that's that. They'll play solos by Telemann (Terry) and Robert de Visée (Fox), and duet in a suite by Marin Marais. The music will be interspersed with conversation, and so there will be no pre-concert talk for this one.

Pegasus Early Music will present "Just the Two of Us" on Sunday, April 30, at Downtown United Presbyterian Church, 121 North Fitzhugh Street. $25 general; $20 for seniors; $10 for students; and grades 3-12 admitted free. 703-3990; pegasusearlymusic.org.

