CLASSICAL | Mozart's "Requiem" 

The second half of the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra season is continuing in a big way. This Thursday and Saturday, Music Director Ward Stare and the orchestra perform two sonic heavyweights of the classical repertoire: Igor Stravinsky's "Symphony in Three Movements" and Mozart's "Requiem." The solemn, even severe mood of the "Requiem" achieves a strange compatibility with Stravinsky's relentless energy and dystopian harmonies. For Mozart's work, the RPO will be joined by the Eastman-Rochester Chorus and a brilliant cadre of vocal soloists who have been lighting up operatic stages all over the world. The group includes soprano Kathryn Lewek — who has garnered substantial attention as the Queen of the Night in Mozart's "The Magic Flute" — and noted tenor and Eastman professor Anthony Dean Griffey.

The RPO will perform on Thursday, February 2, 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, February 4, 8 p.m.; at Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, 60 Gibbs Street. $23-$99. 454-2100; rpo.org.