CLASSICAL | "Music of Sevens" 

On Sunday, First Muse Chamber Music will present "Music of Sevens," a concert featuring compositions written in the seventh year of their respective decades. The Argos Trio — pianist Chiao-Wen Cheng, cellist Lars Kirvan, and violinist Liana Koteva Kirvan — along with violist Marc Anderson, will perform cherished chamber music works by Franz Schubert and Claude Debussy, from 1817 and 1917, respectively. Of particular interest on the program are an obscure 1867 cello sonata by Henri Duparc and the world premiere of Eastman School of Music alumnus Daniel Pesca's newly written Piano Trio. Devotees of creative chamber music programming will want to mark this one on their calendars.

The Argos Trio will perform "Music of Sevens" on Sunday, February 26, at First Unitarian Church, 220 South Winton Road. 7:30 p.m. $5-$20. 271-9070; firstmuse.org.