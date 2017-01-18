CLASSICAL | "O Anima Mea" 

The latest in Rochester's recent rediscoveries of uncommonly interesting female composers of the past — following Pegasus's salute to Barbara Strozzi and the Rochester Chamber Orchestra's performance of Louise Farrenc's First Symphony last fall — is the 17th-century Italian nun Isabella Leonarda, whose prolific output of sacred vocal and instrumental music will be explored during this week's "Third Thursday" concert at the Memorial Art Gallery. String players from Publick Musick will be joined by Naomi Gregory on the MAG's Italian Baroque Organ, Deborah Fox on theorbo, and soprano Shari Alise Wilson.

Publick Musick presents "O Anima Mea: Music of Isabella Leonarda" on Thursday, January 19, at the Memorial Art Gallery, 500 University Avenue. 7:30 p.m. Free with MAG admission ($5-$14; half-price after 5 p.m.) mag.rochester.edu; publickmusick.org.