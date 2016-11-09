CLASSICAL | "Of Earth and Heaven" 

Matthias Weckmann may not be well-known today, but as a student of the great Heinrich Schütz and a predecessor of J.S. Bach, he is one of the most interesting composers of 17th century Germany. For its first concert of the season, "Of Earth and Heaven," Publick Musick explores the instrumental and vocal output of Weckmann and his North German contemporaries (including Schütz). Vocalists include soprano Laura Heimes and baritone Mischa Bouvier, and the setting, Christ Church Rochester, is beautifully appropriate. "Of Earth and Heaven" not only begins Publick Musick's 2016-17 season; it is also the kick-off concert for the 2016 Rochester Early Music Festival.

Publick Musick presents "Of Earth and Heaven" on Sunday, November 13, at Christ Church Rochester, 141 East Avenue. 4 p.m. $20 general; $10 for students and low income attendees. 244-5835; publickmusick.org