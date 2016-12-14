CLASSICAL/POPS | RPO's Gala Holiday Pops 

Another Rochester holiday tradition, the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra will present its annual Gala Holiday Pops concert this weekend, with four performances across three days. Now in its 23rd year, the holiday program will be conducted by Principal Pops Conductor Jeff Tyzik (who also originated the show), and features the 200-voice Festival High School Chorale, co-directed by Amy Story and Harold McAulliffe. The orchestra will no doubt present a selection of traditional, beloved carols and holiday tunes, mixed with some new surprises that will intrigue even those who aren't regular concertgoers.

The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra will present its Gala Holiday Pops concert on Friday, December 16, through Sunday, December 18, at Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, 60 Gibbs Street. 8 p.m. on Friday; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday; and Sunday at 2 p.m. $23-$109. 454-2100; rpo.org.