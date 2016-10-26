CLASSICAL | "Power, Grace, and Glory" 

The Rochester Oratorio Society will open its 71st season on Friday, October 28, with an interesting program of works by Leonard Bernstein, Mozart, and J.S. Bach. The concert will begin with Bernstein's "Chichester Psalms," a 1965 work that moves through several psalms, sung in Hebrew, and includes King David's well-known Psalm 23. That psalm — the work's second movement, traditionally featuring a solo boy soprano — will be performed by Luciano Pagano. The program's second piece, Mozart's Concerto for Flute and Harp, will feature flutist Rebecca Gilbert and harpist Grace Wong — both are principals with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra. The noble "Gloria" movement from Bach's Mass in B Minor will close the program, with soloists Katie Hannigan, mezzo-soprano; tenor Joshua Bouillon; and bass-baritone Keith Brown.

The Rochester Oratorio Society will perform "Power, Grace, and Glory" on Friday, October 28, at Hochstein Performance Hall, 50 North Plymouth Avenue. 7:30 p.m. $25. 473-2234; rossings.org.