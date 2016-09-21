Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

September 21, 2016

CLASSICAL | PRISM Quartet 

By
choice_concert7-1-51f0b23788e7ad38.jpg

The 2016-17 season of the revered Kilbourn Concert series will kick off with some serious buzz when the intrepid saxophone quartet PRISM brings its forward-thinking program to Eastman on Tuesday. What began in 1984 at the University of Michigan as a student chamber music project has become a veritable clearinghouse for commissioning and performing innovative contemporary classical music for the saxophone. Having called upon more than 250 different composers to create new works, saxophonists Matthew Levy (tenor), Timothy McAllister (soprano), Zachary Shemon (alto), and Taimur Sullivan (baritone) have long expanded the textural and timbral possibilities of their instruments. PRISM imbues its performances with a mercurial combination of clarity and mystique, and its Eastman program — featuring works by Martin Bresnick, Roshanne Etezady, and Georg Friedrich Haas, among others — is sure to delight fans of new music.

PRISM will perform on Tuesday, September 27, at Kilbourn Hall, Eastman School of Music, 26 Gibbs Street. 8 p.m. $15-$32. 274-3000; eastmantheatre.org; prismquartet.com.

