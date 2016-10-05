Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

October 05, 2016

CLASSICAL | "re: Percussion and Brass" 

Violin sonatas, piano trios, and clarinet quintets are all familiar entities on chamber music programs, but brass players seldom get their proper place at the chamber music table, and percussionists almost never do. The First Muse chamber music series shifts the paradigm this Sunday when it presents "re: Percussion and Brass" as the opening concert of its 2016-17 series. There won't be a piano or a fiddle in sight — just hornist Peter Kurau, trumpeter Wesley Nance, and percussionists Christopher Jones and Drew Worden, which should be more than enough personnel for a musically virtuosic evening. The program features pieces by Verne Reynolds, Alec Wilder, and recent Eastman graduates Worden and Ivan Trevino as well as substantial pieces by David Lang ("Table of Contents") and André Jolivet ("Heptades").

First Muse Chamber Music Series presents "re: Percussion with Brass" on Sunday, October 9, at First Unitarian Church, 220 South Winton Road. 7:30 p.m. $10 general; $5 students; $20 family maximum. 271-9070; firstmuse.org.

