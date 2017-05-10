Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

May 10, 2017 Music » Choice Concerts

CLASSICAL | RPO performs "La mer" 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY GAETAN BERNARD
  • PHOTO BY GAETAN BERNARD

Few RPO guest conductors generate excitement quite like Fabien Gabel. The Quebec City Orchestra music director has become a Rochester favorite since his 2014 debut. Gabel is especially adept at French repertoire, weaving a tapestry of evocative textures and heightened moods. This Thursday and Saturday, the conductor will lead the orchestra in Claude Debussy's "La mer" as well as Béla Bartók's Violin Concerto No. 2, with RPO concertmaster Juliana Athayde as soloist. The program also includes excerpts from Paul Dukas's ballet "La Péri" and Bernard Herrmann's score for the classic Alfred Hitchcock film "Vertigo."

Fabien Gabel conducts the RPO on Thursday, May 11, at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, May 13, at 8 p.m., at Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, 60 Gibbs Street. $23-$99. 454-2100; rpo.org.

