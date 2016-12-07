Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

December 07, 2016 Music » Choice Concerts

CLASSICAL | RPO performs "Messiah" 

click to enlarge choice_concert3-e77ce451d822d616.jpg

Handel's oratorio "Messiah" has not been out of the repertoire since its first performance in 1743, and no Christmas is complete without it. Last week, "Messiah" made the first of several Rochester appearances this year thanks to the Rochester Chamber Orchestra. Next up is this weekend's presentation by the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra and Rochester Oratorio Society. The ROS will be joined by soprano Klara Ek, countertenor Christopher Ainslie, tenor Daniel Weeks, and bass-baritone Kevin Deas, all led by the noted British conductor Christopher Warren-Green, making his RPO debut. (Royals-watchers will be interested to learn that Warren-Green conducted for William and Kate's wedding in 2011 and for Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday concert this year.) Standing during the "Hallelujah" chorus is, of course, encouraged.

The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra will perform Handel's "Messiah" on Saturday, December 10, at 8 p.m., and Sunday, December 11, at 2 p.m., at Kodak Hall at Eastman Theater, 60 Gibbs Street. $23-$99. 454-2100; rpo.org.

