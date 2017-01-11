CLASSICAL | RPO with James Ehnes 

Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra Music Director Ward Stare returns to the podium this week to begin the year auspiciously. He'll be joined by the excellent, Grammy-winning Canadian violinist James Ehnes to perform one of the greatest (if not the greatest) concertos in the violin repertoire: Beethoven's Violin Concerto in D major, a perfectly balanced model of classicism. To complement it, Stare has chosen two sumptuous showpieces heavy on the three-quarter time: Maurice Ravel's "Valses nobles et sentimentales," and an orchestral suite from Richard Strauss's romantic, waltz-infused opera "Der Rosenkavalier." Look for CITY's review of this concert on January 13 online at rochestercitynewspaper.com.

Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra with James Ehnes, violin, Thursday, January 12 and Saturday, January 14 at 7:30 p.m., Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre. $23-$99. 454-2100; rpo.org.