CLASSICAL | SCMR with Jon Nakamatsu 

The Society for Chamber Music in Rochester concludes its 40th season with a concert featuring its artist-in-residence, pianist Jon Nakamatsu, a Rochester favorite. In the first half, Nakamatsu will take part in two works which, though not exactly new, have never been performed at SCMR concerts: "Morceau de Salon" for oboe and piano by 19th century Czech composer Jan Kalliwoda, with SCMR Co-Artistic Director Erik Behr; and Haydn's Piano Trio No. 44, with violinist Co-Artistic Director Juliana Athayde and cellist David Ying. Violist Phillip Ying then joins the trio members for Brahms's Piano Quartet No. 1. The evening starts (after a pre-concert chat with the participants at 7 p.m.) with the Hochstein Piano Trio performing the opening movement of Mendelssohn's D Minor Piano Trio. And continuing a pleasant SCMR tradition, which I hope goes into its 41st season, there will be a wine tasting at intermission.

Jon Nakamatsu will perform with the Society for Chamber Music in Rochester on Friday, May 19, at Hochstein, 50 North Plymouth Avenue. 7:30 p.m. $35 general; students free with ID. chambermusicrochester.org.