CLASSICAL | St. Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra 

On Tuesday, February 28, the Eastman School of Music will present a program by Russia's oldest orchestra. Founded in 1882, the St. Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra originally only performed privately for the court of Alexander III. Today, under the direction of Yuri Temirkanov, the orchestra will perform Dmitri Shostakovich's wistful and dramatic Symphony No. 5, a piece that had its world premiere by the ensemble when it was known as the Leningrad Philharmonic Orchestra. Renowned pianist Nikolai Lugansky will join the orchestra to perform Brahms' riveting Concerto No. 1.

The St. Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra will perform Tuesday, February 28, at Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, 60 Gibbs Street. 8 p.m. $26-$91.274-3000; eastmantheatre.org.