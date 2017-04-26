CLASSICAL | "Star Wars and More: The Best of John Williams" 

People loved when the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra performed John Williams' classic score to "Raiders of the Lost Ark," and now guest conductor Stuart Chafetz will lead the RPO in "Star Wars and More: The Best of John Williams," an evening of greatest hits from the composer's esteemed six-decade career.

On Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29, at 8 p.m., classical music lovers and cinephiles alike will be able to sit back and take in the iconic tunes to some of the greatest films of all time, including "Star Wars," "Indiana Jones," "Jaws," "Jurassic Park," "Harry Potter," and plenty more. "Star Wars and More" will be performed in Kodak Hall at the Eastman Theatre (60 Gibbs Street). $23-$114. 454-2100; rpo.org.