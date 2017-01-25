Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

January 25, 2017 Music » Choice Concerts

CLASSICAL | "The Phoenix Cellist" 

I don't know what a Phoenix Cellist may be, but it does lend its name to an appealing concert this Friday in the Hochstein School's "Spotlight on Faculty" series. Cellist Kathleen Murphy Kemp (also of the RPO) and pianist Doleen Hood present a short but sweet program that includes cello sonatas by Gaspar Cassado (the other famous Spanish cellist, after Pau Casals) and Richard Strauss. Those works are complemented by Paul Hindemith's "Variations on 'A Frog He Went A-Courting,'" in which Kemp and Hood will be joined by narrator Nicholas Kinney and artwork by the Hochstein Expressive Arts Group. Families welcome, and there is "meet the artists" reception afterwards.

"The Phoenix Cellist" will take place Friday, January 27, at Hochstein Performance Hall, 50 North Plymouth Avenue. 7 p.m. $5; family maximum $10. 454-4596; hochstein.org.

