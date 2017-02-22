CLASSICAL | "The Secret of the Muses" 

A good early music rule of thumb is if it's a concert with Paul O'Dette, just drop everything and go. This world-renowned lutenist lives in Rochester (he teaches at the Eastman School of Music), but is celebrated around the world. He does not perform all that often here, so his recital this weekend, sponsored by Pegasus Early Music, will be a treat. Lord Herbert of Cherbury (1583-1648) was quite a Renaissance guy himself: a diplomat, poet, philosopher, and historian. He also compiled a book of 242 pieces for lute that is a trove of 17th century music by important composers from England, Italy, and France. In this solo concert, titled "The Secret of the Muses," O'Dette will perform works from the collection by Bachelar, Johnson, Vallet, Gautier, and Kapsberger.

Paul O'Dette will perform "The Secret of the Muses" on Sunday, February 26, at Downtown United Presbyterian Church, 121 North Fitzhugh Street.4 p.m.; pre-concert talk at 3:15 p.m. $25 general; seniors, $20; students, $10; and free for those in grades 3-12. 703-3990; pegasusearlymusic.org.