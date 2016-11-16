Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

November 16, 2016 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
Share

CLASSICAL | Ying Quartet with Billy Childs 

By
click to enlarge choice_concert2-248cadafd2db8f60.jpg

On Sunday, the Ying Quartet will be joined by jazz and classical pianist and composer Billy Childs for a concert of music both cherished and new. A joint presentation of the Eastman Ranlet Series and the Eastman Piano Series, the program features the world premiere of Child's Piano Quintet. The multi-Grammy winner's new composition will be bookended by Alexander Borodin's String Quartet No. 2 in D Major and Beethoven's String Quartet in C Major.

The Ying Quartet and Billy Childs will perform on Sunday, November 20, at Kilbourn Hall, 26 Gibbs Street. 3 p.m. $22-$32. 274-3000; eastmantheatre.org.

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Choice Concerts

More by Daniel J. Kushner

Readers also liked…

Latest in Choice Concerts

More by Daniel J. Kushner

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2016 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.