CLASSICAL | Ying Quartet with Billy Childs 

On Sunday, the Ying Quartet will be joined by jazz and classical pianist and composer Billy Childs for a concert of music both cherished and new. A joint presentation of the Eastman Ranlet Series and the Eastman Piano Series, the program features the world premiere of Child's Piano Quintet. The multi-Grammy winner's new composition will be bookended by Alexander Borodin's String Quartet No. 2 in D Major and Beethoven's String Quartet in C Major.

The Ying Quartet and Billy Childs will perform on Sunday, November 20, at Kilbourn Hall, 26 Gibbs Street. 3 p.m. $22-$32. 274-3000; eastmantheatre.org.